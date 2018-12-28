Open And Closed: The Windsor Business Scene In 2018



Here is a look at the Windsor business scene in 2018.

It was the end of an era for one of Canada’s oldest retailers. Sears closed the last of its many stores across Canada on Sunday January 14th, including Windsor’s main store at Devonshire Mall. Hundreds of retired and former employees gathered for a final walk through ahead of the store’s 6pm closing time.



Columbia returned to the Windsor area with a new Factory Store at Windsor Crossings on January 12th. The store features outdoor apparel including jackets, pants, fleece, boots and shoes.



Ten Thousand Villages in Walkerville closed at the end of February. Since opening in Windsor 13 years ago they helped raise close to $2 million dollars to support artisans.



Torrid opened at Devonshire Mall in May. The store features a wide array of trendy clothing for women sizes 10-30.



A brand new LCBO location opened in LaSalle in the middle of May. The new 7,945 square foot building was approved by town council in March of 2017, and was built by the Rosati Group at the corner of Malden Road and Wyoming Street.

Yorktown Square Plaza saw DeMarco’s Fine Foods moving in. The much-needed south Windsor store has opened to offer groceries to the under served area, taking a spot where Liquidation World and long-time grocery store N&D once were.



The Rexall pharmacy on Huron Line closed in mid June.



Windsor’s second full-sized Goodwill store opened in mid June. The new $5 million East Windsor store features an 18,000 square foot selling space along with training rooms and sorting areas.

The new food court at Devonshire Mall opened on June 27th. Mall officials welcomed local dignitaries and shoppers for a ribbon cutting ceremony just before the new area was opened to the public.



Mandarin at Devonshire Mall opened on July 6th. The new 15,000 square foot restaurant is part of the new development at the mall.



Windsor shoppers have a new destination for furniture and home goods. The new Ashley HomeStore opened on July 13th at Rock Developments’ new plaza on Division Road.



Freshii opened its doors on Division Road in July. Freshii offers nutritious meal options made with high-quality ingredients, like kale and quinoa to its guests around the world. With its diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies.



The new KFC on Huron Church opened in July. The area has been without a KFC when the location on the west side of the street closed several years ago.



The Salvation Army closed its Thrift Store located at 1720 Walker Road on September 1st saying it was no longer financially viable for us to continue operating the store.



Stir Crazy on Walker Road closed in September. Owners say the restaurant had closed due to current market conditions.



Globo opened at Windsor Crossings in September. The store carries a wide selection of brand-name shoes and accessories for everyone in the family.



The new location of For Your Fur Kids opened on Division Road in October. The store moved from Walker Road and is located in the new Union Square Plaza.



The new 25,000 square foot location of Giant Tiger at Tecumseh Mall opened on October 13th. The store features many food options, clothing options, housewares and knickknacks.



The new PetSmart at Tecumseh Mall had their official grand opening and ribbon cutting on October 13th.



The new Lowe’s location located on Windsor’s east end celebrated their grand opening in late Octoberr. The new location can be found at 7350 Catherine Street.



Sakhos Pizzeria opened in Dorwin Plaza in late October. Sakhos Pizzeria features a stone-baked oven, with the flame heating the stone and the stone heating the pizza.



Blaze Pizza opened on Division Road in November. It’s known as a “modern-day pizza joint” for its custom-built, artisanal pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s’more pies.



Bombay on Walker Road announced their closing in November. The store is owned by Fluid Brands Inc. who last week sought creditor protection as they are more than $50 million in debt.



Structube opened in late November in the old Party City on Walker Road. The store features contemporary and modern home furnishings and accessories for every room of the house.



Axe Throwing has come to Windsor, with Bad Axe Throwing opening up a location in the Dorwin Plaza, at 2451 Dougall Avenue. Walk-ins, parties and groups are welcome, with the business having been recently opened up in mid-November.



Oven 360 opened their second location at 3873 Walker Road in December. The growing business features brings their signature craft pizzas with unique toppings to their new location as well as their paninis, salads with bread bowls, Nutella pizzas, fresh gelato, friendly staff and much more.



Chatime, a Taiwanese global franchise teahouse — and the largest teahouse franchise in the world — has opened its doors in Windsor in December. The teahouse offers a multitude of cold drinks and hot drinks, ranging from their specialty, milk tea bubble tea, to fresh tea and teapresso. The shop also offers desserts.