PHOTOS: Motorcycle Ride For Dad Roars Through City For A Good Cause

The Motorcycle Ride for Dad, in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, roared through Windsor-Essex on Sunday.

Hundreds of motorcycles set off from Thunder Road Harley Davidson to take to enjoy the route for the day, heading to the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Brach 157, Colchester Bar & Grill, and a final stop at The Bourbon in Belle River for further festivities to continue through the evening.

Ride for Dad, which was established in 2005, hosts events all over Canada and has raised over $1 million dollars for the fight against prostate cancer. Proceeds from the yearly rides are put in to ground-breaking prostate cancer research, awareness campaigns and highlighting the importance of early detection. Learn more on their website here.

