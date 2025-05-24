PHOTOS: Rib Fest Brings Weekend Flavour To The Riverfront
Mara Belano
Saturday May 24th, 2025, 7:53pm
Windsor’s Annual Rib and Beer Fest takes place through Sunday along the riverfront, and there’s plenty of fun and deliciousness for everybody.
Along with plenty of BBQ ribs, you can also check out the beer market and live music all weekend.
For hours, entertainment info and more, visit Rib Fest on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook