PHOTOS: Rib Fest Brings Weekend Flavour To The Riverfront

Windsor’s Annual Rib and Beer Fest takes place through Sunday along the riverfront, and there’s plenty of fun and deliciousness for everybody.

Along with plenty of BBQ ribs, you can also check out the beer market and live music all weekend.

For hours, entertainment info and more, visit Rib Fest on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.