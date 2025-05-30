Matchett Road Reopens Fully In LaSalle

Matchett Road bridge over Turkey Creek is now open after months of rehabilitation work.

The road was closed in early February to repair the bridge and upgrade the existing sidewalk on the structure to a multi-use path.

The intersection at Morton Drive and Matchett Road is also open, wrapping up road construction on Matchett Road. The intersection closed on Monday, May 5th, as part of the Matchett Road Improvements project.

The full project included the installation of new traffic signals, a left-turn lane, and sidewalks at the Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue Intersection, as well as widening the road and the addition of turning lanes at Morton Drive and Matchett Road. The pedestrian crossing over Matchett Road, next to Turkey Creek Bridge, will be updated at a later date.