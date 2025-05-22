St. Clair College And Wayne State University Announce New Pathway Agreement In Health Sciences Fields

St. Clair College in Windsor and the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (EACPHS) at Wayne State University in Detroit have signed a new transfer agreement that will streamline the pathway process for St. Clair graduates to complete a bachelor’s degree at EACPHS.

The agreement is designed to promote a seamless academic transition and improve the transfer credit process, ensuring students receive maximum recognition for completed coursework. This coordinated approach allows students to move efficiently from a diploma program at St. Clair into a degree program at Wayne State with a clearly defined path toward graduation.

The agreement is designed for students who follow a plan of study leading to a St. Clair College:

Two-year Ontario Diploma in Paramedic, or;

Two-year Ontario Diploma in Occupational Therapist Assistant/Physiotherapist Assistant

The credits transferred from St. Clair College will be included in the total credit hours required for the corresponding WSU bachelor’s degree or corresponding programs leading to a WSU:

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Applied Heath Sciences General Concentration

BS in Applied Health Sciences Pre-Occupational Therapy Concentration

BS in Applied Health Sciences Pre-Physical Therapy Concentration

BS in Applied Health Sciences Pre-Physician Assistant Concentration

Application to Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT)

“This pathway agreement between St. Clair College and Wayne State University empowers Paramedic and OTA/PTA students to seamlessly advance their education, turning hands-on training into a lifelong academic and professional journey. It’s a vital step in building stronger healthcare systems through accessible, continuous learning,” said Dr. Stephanie De Franceschi, Chair School of Health Sciences, St. Clair College.

Wayne State University hosts information meetings for students interested in enrolling in pathways. These sessions are designed to provide prospective students with valuable insights into academic programs offered by EACPHS, including admissions requirements, prerequisite coursework and how to successfully transition into a degree program. Information sessions are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm.

Students wishing to progress to a degree through an articulation or formal pathway agreement should contact the Admissions Office of the partner post-secondary institution.