John R. Park Homestead Celebrates Grand Reopening

The historic home of John and Amelia Park, one of the Essex region’s premier museums, was re-opened Thursday following a massive restoration effort which began in fall 2022.

In 2021, a comprehensive architectural review of all the buildings which comprise the Homestead was undertaken by George Robb Architects to identify the scope of restoration work required to ensure long-term sustainability. The Government of Canada provided a generous grant through the Canadian Experiences Fund, and the Essex Region Conservation Foundation began raising the balance of the required funds. In total, more than $1 million in work was required at the site’s primary home, which is the most important artifact in the Homestead’s collection.

Significant work was required to preserve the stability of the roof which had historic powder-post beetle damage, sill beams had deteriorated due to the home’s proximity to the sometimes violent storms of Lake Erie, and the foundation required major structural repairs. Numerous windows required replacement, the south porch was rebuilt, plaster repairs and painting was undertaken and much more. Importantly, much of the replacement and repair works were hand-crafted to retain the historical integrity of the building.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Essex Region Conservation Foundation will continue to raise funds to restore the balance of the eleven outbuildings that comprise the Homestead campus, and repairs to the historic Horse Barn are anticipated to take place later this year.

The Homestead is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 11am to 5pm with admission by donation. Beginning July 2nd, extended summer hours are Tuesdays through Sundays 11am to 5pm.