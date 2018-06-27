The new food court at Devonshire Mall is now open.

Mall officials welcomed local dignitaries and shoppers for a ribbon cutting ceremony just before the new area was opened to the public, Wednesday morning.

Stores and food vendors in the expanded area that have opened or will be opening this week, include:

A & W

Bikini Village

Cultures

Feta & Olives

Footlocker

Freshly Squeezed

Hurry Curry

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Manchu Wok

Mountain Warehouse

Mucho Burrito

New York Fries

Niko Sushi

Shoppers Drug Mart

Taco Bell

Tim Hortons

Mall officials say the remaining stores will open this summer, including:

Boathouse

Koryo Korean Barbeque

Love Diamonds

New York Fries Poutinery

Saje Wellness

Seen Vision Care

Thai Express

The new food court and expansion is located in space that occupied the former Target store. A feature of the new food court is that all food waste will be separated by mall staff. Mall general manager Chris Savard says there are no garbage cans or recyling bins in the new food court. Instead, customers are asked to bring their trays and waste to tray return areas for sorting. Savard says the mall has achieved a 91% rate of diversion of waste from landfills due to the new system when testing began in the old food court.

The facility features a 100kW solar generating system with 300 solar panels on the building’s roof, a rainwater collector tank for landscaping irrigation, and barrier-free washrooms. Officials are hoping to achieve a gold level of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Leasing manager Aaron Edwards says the new food court features 15 food outlets, up from 12 at the old food court, and that the new food court seats 810 people, up from 550. Edwards says only 30% of the new food court’s tables and chairs are fixed, with the remainder configurable to allow for an open space to possibly host indoor markets or even a relocation for Santa, though nothing has been confirmed yet. He said most food outlets have simply moved to the new space, except for Mrs Vanelli’s and Dairy Queen/Orange Julius which have not renewed their leases to stay at the mall.

Edwards said the staff-only area of the new food court includes a centralized deep fryer oil collection system, dishwashing facilities, a bicycle storage room for employees, showers and change areas for employees, storage rooms, and loading docks.

As for the old food court? With the exception of Cinnabon and the stores near The Bay, the space has been decommissioned and will be reconfigured into retail store space.