Tunnel Remains Open During Detroit Grand Prix

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain open to motorists throughout the pre-race track setup and the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix, which concludes June 1st.

Traffic will be rerouted to allow motorists to enter and exit the tunnel safely without entering the race route. Heading from Windsor to Detroit, just take a right turn onto Jefferson upon exiting the tunnel and head to I-375. Heading from Detroit to Windsor, the best route is also I-375 to access Jefferson Avenue and follow posted signage to reach the tunnel entrance.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow a few extra minutes for travel due to the increased traffic and security in the area.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

From May 29th to June 1st, motorists are encouraged to show a dashboard placard to access the Tunnel. Placards are available at the Windsor and Detroit toll plazas.

For Tunnel Bus users: From May 28th to June 1st, Transit Windsor will operate a shortened route between the Transit Terminal in downtown Windsor and the Detroit Tunnel Plaza only.