Driver Clocked Going 130 km/h On Ouellette

Wednesday May 28th, 2025, 1:20pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A driver has been charged after going way over the speed limit on Tuesday.

Police say that the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle for stunt driving in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Eugenie Street.

The G2-licensed driver was recorded travelling 130 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

