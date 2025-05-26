Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience Returns To The Colosseum Stage



Theresa Caputo heads to The Colosseum stage on Saturday, August 30th.

For over a decade, Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, has shared her messages of comfort and healing with more than a million and a half audience members worldwide.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.

Through personal life stories, candid humour, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them, just in a different way.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30 at 10:00am online