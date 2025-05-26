Unifor Plans Windsor Rally To Demand Justice For Hudson Bay Workers

As Hudson’s Bay prepares to close its stores for good this weekend, the union representing Windsor workers is planning a rally.

Unifor says they plan to demand that Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) put workers first as it moves through its liquidation process, and to honour its obligations to employees by protecting wages, pensions, and benefits.

In addition to confronting HBC, Unifor is pushing for urgent federal insolvency law reform to better protect workers in corporate failures. The union’s demands include raising the cap on the Wage Earner Protection Program (WEPP), strengthening super-priority status for workers’ claims, holding corporate directors liable for unpaid compensation, and establishing trust-held or federally guaranteed funds to ensure workers are made whole.

The rally will take place on Tuesday from noon to 2:00pm in the parking lot on the backside of Devonshire Mall.