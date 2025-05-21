Canada Day Arts Fair In Downtown Windsor Looking For Vendors

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is looking for venders for the 2025 Canada Day Arts Fair, taking place on Tuesday, July 1st, from 10:00am to 2:00pm along University Avenue West, between Pelissier Street and Freedom Way.

They are seeking enthusiastic vendors to contribute to the festivities with a diverse array of products and services, including:

Arts and Crafts: Handmade products, artwork, jewelry, clothing, and more.

Food and Beverage: Prepared foods, snacks, ice cream, refreshments, etc.

Entertainment: Face painters, craft stations, live music, and other engaging activities.

More information can be found online.