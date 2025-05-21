NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Canada Day Arts Fair In Downtown Windsor Looking For Vendors

Wednesday May 21st, 2025, 10:44am

City News
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is looking for venders for the 2025 Canada Day Arts Fair, taking place on Tuesday, July 1st, from 10:00am to 2:00pm along University Avenue West, between Pelissier Street and Freedom Way.

They are seeking enthusiastic vendors to contribute to the festivities with a diverse array of products and services, including:

  • Arts and Crafts: Handmade products, artwork, jewelry, clothing, and more.
  • Food and Beverage: Prepared foods, snacks, ice cream, refreshments, etc.
  • Entertainment: Face painters, craft stations, live music, and other engaging activities.

More information can be found online.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message