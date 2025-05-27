Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 27th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Possible Public Exposure Location:

Costco Wholesale

4411 Walker Rd., Windsor

Thursday, May 15th, 8:30am – 11:00am

Friday, May 16th, 8:30am – 11:00am

Fuel Kiosk

Erie Shores HealthCare

194 Talbot St. W., Leamington

Saturday, May 24th, 4:00pm – Sunday, May 25, 1:00am

Emergency Department

Heritage Health Kingsville

200 Main St. E., Kingsville

Tuesday, May 27, 9:30am – 12:15pm

Entire Building

Erie Migration District School

1620 Jasperson Dr., Kingsville

Tuesday, May 20th, 8:00am – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 21st, 8:00am – 6:00pm

Monday, May 26th, 8:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday, May 27th, 10:00am – 3:30pm

Entire Building Including Daycare