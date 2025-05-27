Windsor-Essex

Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 27th, 2025

Tuesday May 27th, 2025, 5:35pm

Health
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Possible Public Exposure Location:

Costco Wholesale
4411 Walker Rd., Windsor
Thursday, May 15th, 8:30am – 11:00am
Friday, May 16th, 8:30am – 11:00am

  • Fuel Kiosk

Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot St. W., Leamington
Saturday, May 24th, 4:00pm – Sunday, May 25, 1:00am

  • Emergency Department

Heritage Health Kingsville
200 Main St. E., Kingsville
Tuesday, May 27, 9:30am – 12:15pm

  • Entire Building

Erie Migration District School
1620 Jasperson Dr., Kingsville
Tuesday, May 20th, 8:00am – 7:00pm
Wednesday, May 21st, 8:00am – 6:00pm
Monday, May 26th, 8:00am – 6:00pm
Tuesday, May 27th, 10:00am – 3:30pm

  • Entire Building Including Daycare

