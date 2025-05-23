Matthew Good And His Band With I Mother Earth Heading To The Casino

Matthew Good and His Band and I Mother Earth will hit The Colosseum on Thursday, November 20th.

Matthew Good is a multi-Platinum-selling Canadian recording artist best known for his signature vocal style, guitar-driven melodies, and cinematic lyrics. He began his career as the frontman for the Matthew Good Band, one of the most successful Canadian alternative rock bands during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Rock radio staples such as “Hello Timebomb,” “Everything Is Automatic,” “Indestructible,” “Apparitions,” and “Load Me Up” made the group a household name, selling out shows throughout Canada over seven years and four full-length album releases.

Canadian rock band I Mother Earth’s debut record, Dig, featured top singles “Levitate,” “Rain Will Fall,” “So Gently We Go,” and “Not Quite Sonic.” 1998’s critically-acclaimed Scenery and Fish spawned four Top 10 Hits in Canada with “Raspberry”, “Another Sunday,” “Used to be Alright,” and “One More Astronaut.” In 2016, original vocalist Edwin rejoined the band to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Scenery and Fish, sparking a formal reunion.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 23rd, at 10:00am.