Police Investigate $100,000 Liquor Theft

Windsor Police are investigating the theft of a truckload full of $100,000 worth of liquor.

Police say that shortly before 9:00pm on May 17th, 2025, suspects broke into a fenced-in facility in the 3300 block of Devon Drive and stole a semi-tractor trailer loaded with over 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whiskey products.

The trailer was found abandoned the following day in the 4000 block of County Road 46. The whiskey, however, was removed and remains outstanding.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact @CStoppers

anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com