Suspect Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $3,900 in illegal drugs.

Police say that shortly after 6:30pm on May 23rd, 2025, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS), with the assistance of Emergency Services personnel, deployed to arrest a 36-year-old man following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

When officers approached the suspect as he walked his dog near the intersection of Glengarry Avenue and Wyandotte Street East, the man fled on foot and was apprehended with the help of K9 officer Timber. During the physical struggle, the suspect’s dog bit Timber, who sustained minor injuries. Officers quickly gained control of the situation and took the suspect into custody.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Incident to the suspect’s arrest, officers seized 56.2 grams of fentanyl and 11.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

A subsequent search warrant executed at an apartment in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue returned two imitation handguns and 193.9 grams of an unknown white powder, which is currently undergoing lab analysis.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $3,962.

Nathan Scott Atherton, 36, has been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.