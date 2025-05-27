Ontario Works Cheques And Reloadable Payment Cards To Be Distributed In Person Due To Potential Canada Post Disruption

Due to the ongoing potential for a Canada Post work disruption, the City of Windsor has implemented its contingency plan to ensure Ontario Works clients receive their income support cheques and reloadable payment cards (RPCs).

All recipients who receive payments through direct deposit will continue to do so, as direct deposits will not be affected by the postal disruption.

Recipients who receive their income supports by cheque will be required to pick them up in person. If a recipient is issued a new Reloadable Payment Card, those will also be available on-site.

June monthly assistance cheques will be available for pickup as follows:

Windsor Office Recipients:

Friday, May 30th, 2025, and Monday, June 2nd, 2025:

9:30am to 4:00pm

400 City Hall Square East, Suite 102, Windsor

Friday, May 30th, 2025, and Monday, June 2nd, 2025:

11:00am to 4:00pm

33 Princess Street, Leamington

Recipients must bring two pieces of government-issued identification, one of which must have a photo. Individuals cannot pick up cheques or reloadable payment cards (RPCs) on behalf of another individual. Before proceeding to the cheque distribution location, call 1-800-808-2268 to ensure your cheque has been printed and is ready for pick up.