Additional Charges For Suspect In Counterfeiting Investigation

A 27-year-old man arrested last week for passing counterfeit money and fleeing police now faces additional charges.

Police say that Jacob Jubinville was originally charged with using counterfeit currency to make fraudulent purchases at two local businesses. During one incident, he allegedly fled from police officers in a black Mercedes, driving dangerously through a red light in a populated area.

Following his arrest on May 24, 2025, investigators with the Financial Crimes Unit linked Jubinville to two additional incidents.

On May 13th, 2025, he allegedly sold a stolen vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer. Three days later, surveillance footage captured Jubinville parking the same stolen vehicle behind a business in the 1700 block of Walker Road.

In a separate incident on May 20, 2025, Jubinville reportedly used counterfeit currency to fraudulently purchase an electric scooter from someone who had posted an ad online. When the seller became suspicious of the fake $100 bills, Jubinville fled the scene with the scooter.

As a result, Jubinville is now charged with a total of 21 offences:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

• Possession of counterfeit money (x3)

• Uttering counterfeit money (x3)

• Possession of property obtained by crime (x4)

• Possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking

• Fraud under $5,000 (x2)

• Obtaining by false pretences under $5,000

• Theft under $5,000

• Failure to stop for police

• Failure to comply with a release order (x4)