Canadian Pop And R&B Star Shawn Desman Takes The Colosseum Stage In December

Canadian pop and R&B icon Shawn Desman brings his Back to Life tour to The Colosseum stage with special guest Jamie Fine for an ALL-AGES performance on Saturday, December 6th.

Shawn Desman comes from a groundbreaking era of Canadian music that paved the way for the next generation of artists we see today. With his signature sound and style, Desman has earned a Platinum-selling album, five Platinum-certified singles, multiple chart-topping radio hits, and a slew of awards, including a JUNO for “R&B/Soul Recording of the Year,” three MMVAs, and multiple SOCAN Awards for songwriting.

After a major comeback in 2023, headlining the OVO All Canadian North Stars show and releasing his Top 10 radio hit “Maniac,” Desman has continued to build momentum with his latest smash, “Body,” featuring Jamie Fine. With viral moments, sold-out shows, and cross-genre success, Desman has proved his staying power is as strong as ever.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30th at 10:00am.