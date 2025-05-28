Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

OPENING SOON: La Diperie On Huron Church

Tuesday May 27th, 2025, 8:30pm

Business
0
0

La Diperie will soon be opening their first Windsor store.

The Canadian ice cream franchise is a popular dessert spot in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Montreal where the company originated in 2014.

Image from La Diperie’s website.

La Diperie’s signature vanilla ice cream cones, donuts, cakes, Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes, and other confectioneries can be dipped with more than forty chocolate ice cream flavours and topped with 20+ toppings.

A typical La Diperie store. Image from La Diperie’s website.

The Windsor store will be located at 1830 Huron Church Road, Building B, Unit 1, beside Sunset Grill.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message