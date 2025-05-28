OPENING SOON: La Diperie On Huron Church

La Diperie will soon be opening their first Windsor store.

The Canadian ice cream franchise is a popular dessert spot in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Montreal where the company originated in 2014.

La Diperie’s signature vanilla ice cream cones, donuts, cakes, Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes, and other confectioneries can be dipped with more than forty chocolate ice cream flavours and topped with 20+ toppings.

The Windsor store will be located at 1830 Huron Church Road, Building B, Unit 1, beside Sunset Grill.