NOW OPEN: La Diperie Brings Gourmet Ice Cream To Huron Church

Friday May 30th, 2025, 1:55pm

Business
La Diperie has opened in Windsor!

The Canadian ice cream franchise is a popular dessert spot in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Montreal where the company originated in 2014.

Franchise owner Hiren Vaghamashi says whenever he visited Toronto, friends would bring him to La Diperie. He thought it would be the perfect store to open in Windsor.

La Diperie joins other recent dessert restaurants to open locally, including D Spot, Craig’s Cookies, Beaver Tails, and Mr. Puffs.

La Diperie’s signature soft serve ice cream cones, donuts, cakes, Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes, and other confectioneries can be dipped with more than forty dips from Dulce De Leche, to Mango, to Oreo, Birthday Cake, and more. Then, you can enjoy toppings like Nerds, pretzels, sprinkles, pistachio, Oreo, cotton candy, gummy bears, Kit-Kat, maple flakes, shredded coconut, Cheetos, popcorn, Lucky Charms, Reese’s, almonds, Biscoff, and more.

La Diperie is located at 1830 Huron Church Road, Building B, Unit 1, between Sunset Grill and KFC.

   

