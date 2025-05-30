There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: My 30th to June 1st
Friday May 30th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
30
May
Friday
30
May
Wolfhead Strawberrylicious Food & Drink Fest
Lasalle Event Centre
Friday
30
May
Windsor Essex Leamington Jerk Fest
Charles Clark Square, 215 Chatham Street East
Friday
30
May
Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament
Khan Courts
Friday
30
May
Copracorn by Kieran Potter
The Shadowbox Theatre
Friday
30
May
Vendor Circuit
Circuit
Saturday
31
May
Saturday
31
May
Bowling for Amber
Super Bowl Windsor
Saturday
31
May
Windsor Essex Leamington Jerk Fest
Charles Clark Square, 215 Chatham Street East
Saturday
31
May
Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament
Khan Courts
Saturday
31
May
Copracorn by Kieran Potter
The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
31
May
South Walkerville Yard Sale
South Walkerville in Windsor
Saturday
31
May
Take Back Your Drugs, Bottles, & Shred Your Documents
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
31
May
Brand You: Social Media Creators in the Making
All Saints' Anglican Church
Saturday
31
May
Mural Reveal Ceremony
The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
31
May
Girls Can
Toldo Lancer Centre
Saturday
31
May
Disposable Heroes – A Tribute to Metallica
Heimat Biergarten and Restaurant
Saturday
31
May
Tales of the Town
Aloe Lounge
Saturday
31
May
Learn from the Pros – Windsor Express Youth Basketball Camp
Riverside Sports Centre
Saturday
31
May
Sugar and Salt’s Birthday Soiree
The Barbershop Bar
Saturday
31
May
Woofa-Roo Pet Fest
The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Saturday
31
May
Wolfhead Strawberrylicious Food & Drink Fest
Lasalle Event Centre
Saturday
31
May
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier Street
Sunday
1
June
Storytime with Author/Illustrator Marcus Cutler
River Bookshop
Sunday
1
June
Be Your Best- Mind, Body & Spirit
R4 Wellness
Sunday
1
June
Woofa-Roo Pet Fest
The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Sunday
1
June
