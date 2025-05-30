Windsor-Essex

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: My 30th to June 1st

Friday May 30th, 2025, 12:00pm

Friday
30
May

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
30
May

Wolfhead Strawberrylicious Food & Drink Fest

Lasalle Event Centre
Friday
30
May

Windsor Essex Leamington Jerk Fest

Charles Clark Square, 215 Chatham Street East
Friday
30
May

Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament

Khan Courts
Friday
30
May

Copracorn by Kieran Potter

The Shadowbox Theatre
Friday
30
May

Vendor Circuit

Circuit
Saturday
31
May

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
31
May

Bowling for Amber

Super Bowl Windsor
Saturday
31
May

Windsor Essex Leamington Jerk Fest

Charles Clark Square, 215 Chatham Street East
Saturday
31
May

Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament

Khan Courts
Saturday
31
May

Copracorn by Kieran Potter

The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
31
May

South Walkerville Yard Sale

South Walkerville in Windsor
Saturday
31
May

Take Back Your Drugs, Bottles, & Shred Your Documents

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
31
May

Brand You: Social Media Creators in the Making

All Saints' Anglican Church
Saturday
31
May

Mural Reveal Ceremony

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
31
May

Girls Can

Toldo Lancer Centre
Saturday
31
May

Disposable Heroes – A Tribute to Metallica

Heimat Biergarten and Restaurant
Saturday
31
May

Tales of the Town

Aloe Lounge
Saturday
31
May

Learn from the Pros – Windsor Express Youth Basketball Camp

Riverside Sports Centre
Saturday
31
May

Sugar and Salt’s Birthday Soiree

The Barbershop Bar
Saturday
31
May

Woofa-Roo Pet Fest

The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Saturday
31
May

Wolfhead Strawberrylicious Food & Drink Fest

Lasalle Event Centre
Saturday
31
May

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier Street
Sunday
1
June

Storytime with Author/Illustrator Marcus Cutler

River Bookshop
Sunday
1
June

Be Your Best- Mind, Body & Spirit

R4 Wellness
Sunday
1
June

Woofa-Roo Pet Fest

The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Sunday
1
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg

