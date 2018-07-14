Now Open In Windsor: Ashley HomeStore

Windsor shoppers have a new destination for furniture and home goods.

The new Ashley HomeStore opened Thursday at Rock Developments’ new plaza on Division Road.

Ashley, now the number one selling furniture brand in the world, bills itself as making beautiful home furnishings affordable.

The chain now comprises over 800 locations worldwide after its first store opened in 1997. Ashley HomeStores have both corporate and independently owned and operated locations.

The Ashley HomeStore is one of several new stores and restaurants opening on Division Road. Other options in the plaza include Freshii, which just opened, Dollarama, which is opening soon, as well as Qdoba, Blaze Pizza, For Your Fur Kids, and Five Guys, which are still in development.

The new Ashley HomeStore is located at 650 Divison Road.