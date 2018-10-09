For Your Fur Kids Opens New Location

The new location of For Your Fur Kids is now open on Division Road.

The store moved from Walker Road and is located in the new Union Square Plaza.

The store specializes in only healthy foods and treats containing no animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy, chemical preservatives or artificial colours.

They also sell grooming products and tools, collars and leads, dishes, a large assortment of toys, beds, pet themed gifts, cards and more.

In addition to this new location, they also have one at 9889 Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade.