Walker Road’s Stir Crazy Grille Closes

Popular local restaurant Stir Crazy Grille has closed its doors.

The restaurant opened in December 2012 after a renovation of the old Lighting Boutique and was an expansion of the same company’s Mongolian Grill on Amy Croft Drive in Tecumseh.

Stir Crazy Grille was a create-your-own stir-fry buffet restaurant with a full menu.

Owners say the restaurant has closed due to current market conditions. “Unfortunately with the current market conditions and the betterment of our family it has left us no choice but to close.”

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads “We can’t fully express our deep gratitude for your business and support. Serving our valued customers has been nothing but an absolute pleasure.”

Stir Crazy was located at 4072 Walker Road in Windsor.