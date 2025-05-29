Suspicious Fire On Drouillard Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 29th, 2025, 9:21am
Police and fire investigators are investigating a suspicious fire in the 1600 Block of Drouillard Road.
The call came in just before 2:00am, Thursday, at the mixed commercial and residential building.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook