Suspicious Fire On Drouillard Road

Thursday May 29th, 2025, 9:21am

Police and fire investigators are investigating a suspicious fire in the 1600 Block of Drouillard Road.

The call came in just before 2:00am, Thursday, at the mixed commercial and residential building.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

