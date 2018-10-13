NOW OPEN: Giant Tiger At Tecumseh Mall

The new 25,000 square foot location of Giant Tiger at Tecumseh is now open, celebrating their grand opening Saturday morning.

The store features many food options, clothing options, housewares and knickknacks to please any shopper that will check out the new store.

The grand opening festivities continue all day with the new Giant Tiger a charitable barbecue for the Windsor Lifeline Outreach outside of the store from 10am until 3pm and food sampling running from 10am until 2pm.

