County Road 42 To Close For Roundabout Construction

County Road 42 will be closed at County Road 19/Manning Road starting at 7:00am on Monday, June 2nd, to construct a new roundabout.

Area motorists are advised of the following closures and detours:

Westbound traffic along County Road 42 must use Patillo Road to County Road 22. No westbound traffic will be permitted through the intersection of County Road 42 and Manning.

Eastbound traffic along County Road 42 will be closed at Lesperance Road to local traffic only. Traffic will be permitted to head south on Manning Road only. The main detour for eastbound traffic will be Banwell Road to EC Row Expressway.

Manning Road will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic during this phase of the project, with intermittent closures along Manning Road during the day.

Traffic signals at the intersection of County Road 42 and Manning Road will be shut off starting on June 2nd.

The construction of the roundabout and other enhancements in the County Road 42 corridor are part of the latest phase of the multi-year reconstruction of the corridor between the City of Windsor boundary and County Road 19.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to last until late September.