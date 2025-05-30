Police Issue Warning About Distraction Thefts

Windsor Police are investigating two separate incidents of jewelry theft involving a male and female suspect.

Police say that during these interactions, the suspects approach unsuspecting victims in store parking lots, offer them a piece of fake jewelry as a “gift,” then proceed to remove the victim’s own jewelry.

Police remind everyone to be vigilant when approached by strangers offering unsolicited items or engaging in unusual conversations. If you are approached in a similar manner, please refuse the gift and immediately report the incident to Windsor Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pawn Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7431. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.