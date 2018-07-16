NOW OPEN: Freshii

Freshii has opened its doors on Division Road.

Located in the new plaza next to Devonshire Mall, Freshii offers nutritious meal options made with high-quality ingredients, like kale and quinoa to its guests around the world. With its diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies.

The location has been open just over two weeks and franchise partners Mike Stedman, Zack Stedman and John Morais say that the response has been “amazing”.

To celebrate their recent success and officially introduce themselves to the community, the franchise partners are offering guests a free menu entrée on July 18th when they download Freshii’s mobile app.

Ironman World Champion Lionel Sanders will also be on hand at noon for a meet and greet.