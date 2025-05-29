Open Air Weekends Kick Off This Weekend With Markets, Music And More

Open Air Weekends are back this weekend in historic downtown Amherstburg.

Experience the heart of downtown every weekend as the streets come alive with patios, unique vendor markets, vibrant local shopping and a lively lineup of entertainment and activities. From Fridays at 3:00pm to Sundays at 8:00pm until August 3th1, enjoy 14 weekends of community spirit, culture and fun.

Visitors can look forward to:

Daily live entertainment, performances & children’s activities.

Experiencing the popular bagpipe parades on select Friday evenings.

Recharging with yoga on Sunday mornings in the historic King’s Navy Yard Park.

Culture conversations and guided historic walking tours every weekend.

Local vendors, artisans, and delicious eats from local restaurants.

New art installations featured in the ever-evolving Art Alley.

A chance to WIN tickets to shows at The Colosseum with our Concert Ticket Giveaway, courtesy of Caesars Windsor.

New This Year: Three Signature Event Weekends

To learn more about the full schedule of events and what’s new this year, visit: www.visitamherstburg.ca/openair.