Watch For Huron Church Road Lane Restrictions

Thursday May 29th, 2025, 5:00pm

Construction
Huron Church Road will have northbound and southbound lane restrictions between College Avenue and Wyandotte Street West for spray patching and road repairs.

  • Northbound lane restrictions: 7:00am until 7:00pm, Saturday, May 31st until Sunday, June 1st, 2025
  • Southbound lane restrictions: 7:00am until 7:00pm, Monday, June 2nd, 2025

