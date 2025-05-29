Watch For Huron Church Road Lane Restrictions
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday May 29th, 2025, 5:00pm
Huron Church Road will have northbound and southbound lane restrictions between College Avenue and Wyandotte Street West for spray patching and road repairs.
- Northbound lane restrictions: 7:00am until 7:00pm, Saturday, May 31st until Sunday, June 1st, 2025
- Southbound lane restrictions: 7:00am until 7:00pm, Monday, June 2nd, 2025
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook