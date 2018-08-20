Salvation Army To Close Walker Road Thrift Store

he Salvation Army is closing its Thrift Store located at 1720 Walker Road.

“This decision has been an incredibly difficult one for The Salvation Army Thrift Store as we greatly value the work and dedication of our employees and recognize the role our store has played in the Windsor community,” said Ted Troughton, Managing Director, Salvation Army Thrift Store, Canada. “After significant assessment of our operations and alternative options, we came to the unfortunate realization that it is no longer financially viable for us to continue operating this store. We want to thank our 19 employees affected by this decision, as well as the Windsor community, for all of their support over the years.”

The Windsor Thrift Store will be winding down operations over the coming weeks, with final closure effective as of 6pm, Saturday September 1st, 2018.