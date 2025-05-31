Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: Pets Gather For Woofa Roo Pet Fest

Saturday May 31st, 2025, 3:56pm

Woofa~Roo Pet Fest takes over the Libro Complex in Amherstburg this weekend.

The pet fest features a variety of activities and vendors that would please any pup and their owners. Dog diving, races, shows and much more took place throughout the weekend, with food and shopping being available throughout as well.

