Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Leamington’s Music Onthe42 Returns With A Canada Day Concert Featuring Forever Seger

Saturday May 31st, 2025, 9:23am

Leamington
0
0

Thee Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series returns this summer at the Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park, kicking off with a Canada Day performance, headlined by Forever Seger, North America’s premier Bob Seger tribute experience.

This free, un-ticketed concert begins at 7:30pm with an opening set by Jen Knight Trio, a celebrated Canadian singer and recording artist known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence

At 8:30pm, Forever Seger will take center stage, creating a dynamic journey through the timeless music of Bob Seger.

“We’re proud to bring world-class entertainment to our community, free of charge, in such a beautiful setting,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Our Music Onthe42 concert series is one of Leamington’s most anticipated summer traditions, and this year’s Canada Day kickoff promises to be an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.”

To support concertgoers, LT-Go transit service hours will be extended until 11:00pm.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message