Hiatus House To Host Styx & Journey Tribute Benefit Concert

Saturday May 31st, 2025, 9:27am

Charity
Hiatus House is hosting a charity tribute concert at The Capitol Theatre on Friday, June 20th, 2025.

Grand Evolution is a premier tribute to the golden age of arena rock, featuring a phenomenal group of five world-class musicians. Paying homage to the iconic sounds of two of the biggest names
in commercial rock—Styx And Journey—this high-energy performance captures the essence of both bands with incredible authenticity.

Tickets are available at benefitshow.net or by calling 1-888-777-9793

This show is in support of Hiatus House,  an emergency shelter for abused women and their children. In addition Hiatus House provides public education, research and specialized counselling services for all family members affected by domestic violence.

