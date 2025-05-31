PSW From Leamington Wins $1.8 Million In Thunder Bay 50/50

A PSW from Leamington is celebrating a big win this weekend.

When Rolando Duran answered his phone at 11:00am on Friday, May 30th, he had no idea his life was about to change forever.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“I’m having a good day, but I think you’re going to have a better day than I am. You bought a $20 ticket — that $20 ticket has turned into $1,829,222,” said Hospital Foundation CEO Glenn Craig.

Duran, a Personal Support Worker who works in nursing homes, has been playing the Thunder Bay 50/50 since last year after first hearing about the lottery through Facebook.

When asked what he’s going to do with $1.8 million, Duran said, “I’m going to buy a house and help my family back home in the Philippines.”

“The work of Personal Support Workers isn’t always celebrated, said Craig. “But it’s so important in the health care field. It’s incredibly meaningful to see someone like Rolando, who gives so much to others, receive something so significant in return.”

You can learn more about the Thunder Bay 50/50 online.