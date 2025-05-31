Suspect Sought After Man Stabbed In Louis Avenue Alley Robbery

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a man was stabbed during a robbery.

Police say that shortly after 9:00pm on May 30th, 2025, they responded to a report of an assault in an alley in the 400 block of Louis Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple lacerations consistent with stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary police investigation revealed the victim was approached in the alley by a male acquaintance, who took a large sum of money from him and then stabbed him several times when he resisted.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is wanted on charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm. He is described as a white male, 18 to 25 years old, approximately 5’8” tall, with a medium build and blonde or light brown curly hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black tracksuit and yellow Adidas shoes. He may go by the name “Ty.”

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.