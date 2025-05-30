Teen Charged With Stunt Driving

Windsor Police charged another G2 driver with stunt driving after a vehicle was clocked travelling 96 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Wyandotte Street East Friday morning.

The 17-year-old motorist’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

This was the third stunt driving charge issued by our Traffic Enforcement Unit in the last three days.