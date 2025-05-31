Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP Searching For Missing Teen

Saturday May 31st, 2025, 12:04pm

Local News
0
0

The OPP are looking for help locating a missing teen.

Police say that 18-year-old Noah was last seen at 9:45am River Road in Mulmur.

He is described as 6’ 211lbs, with brown hair and a full beard. He wore a grey sweater, black shirt, grey pants, and a black hat.

Police say he may be in the Belle River or Windsor area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message