OPP Searching For Missing Teen
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 31st, 2025, 12:04pm
The OPP are looking for help locating a missing teen.
Police say that 18-year-old Noah was last seen at 9:45am River Road in Mulmur.
He is described as 6’ 211lbs, with brown hair and a full beard. He wore a grey sweater, black shirt, grey pants, and a black hat.
Police say he may be in the Belle River or Windsor area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
