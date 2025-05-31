OPP Searching For Missing Teen

The OPP are looking for help locating a missing teen.

Police say that 18-year-old Noah was last seen at 9:45am River Road in Mulmur.

He is described as 6’ 211lbs, with brown hair and a full beard. He wore a grey sweater, black shirt, grey pants, and a black hat.

Police say he may be in the Belle River or Windsor area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.