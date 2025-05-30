Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 30th, 2025

Friday May 30th, 2025, 6:48pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus
1995 Lens Avenue
Wednesday, May 28th, 3:15pm – 4:30pm

  • Emergency Room: Triage and Waiting Room

Wednesday, May 28th, 3:45pm – 9:00pm

  • Elevators, 3rd Floor Pediatric Department, Pediatric Diversion

Essex Walk-In Clinic
186 Talbot Street South
Sunday, May 25th, 9:00am – 12:30pm

  • Entire Building

Medical Laboratories of Windsor 
197 Talbot Street West
Monday, May 26th, 10:00am – 12:10pm

  • Entire Building

Costco Wholesale 
4411 Walker Road
Tuesday, May 13th, 1:30pm – 4:30pm

  • Entire Building

Eyewares of Windsor
3893 Dougall Avenue
Tuesday, May 13th, 3:15pm – 5:45pm

  • Entire Building

Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street
201 Talbot Street East
Thursday, May 15th, 5:30pm – 8:30pm

  • Entire Building

Erie Shores HealthCare 
194 Talbot Street West
Tuesday, May 27th, 11:00am – 1:00pm

  • Diagnostic Imaging

TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic 
273 Main Street East
Tuesday, May 27th, 10:49am – 1:17pm

  • Entire Building

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message