Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 30th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus

1995 Lens Avenue

Wednesday, May 28th, 3:15pm – 4:30pm

Emergency Room: Triage and Waiting Room

Wednesday, May 28th, 3:45pm – 9:00pm

Elevators, 3rd Floor Pediatric Department, Pediatric Diversion

Essex Walk-In Clinic

186 Talbot Street South

Sunday, May 25th, 9:00am – 12:30pm

Entire Building

Medical Laboratories of Windsor

197 Talbot Street West

Monday, May 26th, 10:00am – 12:10pm

Entire Building

Costco Wholesale

4411 Walker Road

Tuesday, May 13th, 1:30pm – 4:30pm

Entire Building

Eyewares of Windsor

3893 Dougall Avenue

Tuesday, May 13th, 3:15pm – 5:45pm

Entire Building

Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street

201 Talbot Street East

Thursday, May 15th, 5:30pm – 8:30pm

Entire Building

Erie Shores HealthCare

194 Talbot Street West

Tuesday, May 27th, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Diagnostic Imaging

TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic

273 Main Street East

Tuesday, May 27th, 10:49am – 1:17pm