Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 30th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 30th, 2025, 6:48pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus
1995 Lens Avenue
Wednesday, May 28th, 3:15pm – 4:30pm
- Emergency Room: Triage and Waiting Room
Wednesday, May 28th, 3:45pm – 9:00pm
- Elevators, 3rd Floor Pediatric Department, Pediatric Diversion
Essex Walk-In Clinic
186 Talbot Street South
Sunday, May 25th, 9:00am – 12:30pm
- Entire Building
Medical Laboratories of Windsor
197 Talbot Street West
Monday, May 26th, 10:00am – 12:10pm
- Entire Building
Costco Wholesale
4411 Walker Road
Tuesday, May 13th, 1:30pm – 4:30pm
- Entire Building
Eyewares of Windsor
3893 Dougall Avenue
Tuesday, May 13th, 3:15pm – 5:45pm
- Entire Building
Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street
201 Talbot Street East
Thursday, May 15th, 5:30pm – 8:30pm
- Entire Building
Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West
Tuesday, May 27th, 11:00am – 1:00pm
- Diagnostic Imaging
TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic
273 Main Street East
Tuesday, May 27th, 10:49am – 1:17pm
- Entire Building
