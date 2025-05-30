Special Air Quality Statement In Effect

Windsor-Essex

Friday May 30th, 2025, 1:43pm

Top Story
A Special Air Quality Statement has been issued by Environment Canada as smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility in the area.

Wildfire smoke is expected to affect the area late this evening into the overnight, and is expected to move out of the area before morning.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

 

