NOW OPEN: Chatime Offers Bubble Tea To Division Road Plaza

Chatime, a Taiwanese global franchise teahouse — and the largest teahouse franchise in the world — has opened its doors in Windsor.

The teahouse offers a multitude of cold drinks and hot drinks, ranging from their specialty, milk tea bubble tea, to fresh tea and teapresso. The shop also offers desserts.

Chatime will hold their grand opening on January 3rd with a buy-one-get-one-free promotion happening for that week to go with it. Additionally, various prizes will be given on their grand opening date.

The Windsor Chatime store is the company’s 30th store in Ontario. Find them in Union Square at 650 Division Road right across from Blaze Pizza.