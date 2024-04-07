Your Solar Eclipse Guide

On April 8th, 2024, there will be a solar eclipse where the Moon will move between the Sun and the Earth.

Several locations throughout Windsor and Essex County fall into the path of totality, where the Sun will be completely covered by the Moon for a short period of time.

In Windsor-Essex County, the solar eclipse should start at approximately 1:58pm and end at 4:28pm with totality taking place between 3:12pm and 3:15pm.

Whether you’re in a location where there is a partial or total eclipse, looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage such as vision loss. To avoid eye damage during a solar eclipse:

Do not look directly at the eclipse at all.

If you want to look at the eclipse, only use safe solar eclipse viewers or filters that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.

Put the viewer on before looking at the solar eclipse and turn away from the eclipse before removing the viewer.

Use other methods to view the solar eclipse, such as an online livestream.

It is also important to closely monitor children during an eclipse as their eyes let in more light than adult eyes, putting them at higher risk of eye damage.

The last total eclipse experienced in the province was in February 1979, and the next one isn’t expected to happen again until 2099.