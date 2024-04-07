Mainly SunnyNow
12 °C
54 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
17 °C
63 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
21 °C
70 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
20 °C
68 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Your Solar Eclipse Guide

Sunday April 7th, 2024, 12:00pm

Local News
0
0

On April 8th, 2024, there will be a solar eclipse where the Moon will move between the Sun and the Earth.

Several locations throughout Windsor and Essex County fall into the path of totality, where the Sun will be completely covered by the Moon for a short period of time.

In Windsor-Essex County, the solar eclipse should start at approximately 1:58pm and end at 4:28pm with totality taking place between 3:12pm and 3:15pm.

Whether you’re in a location where there is a partial or total eclipse, looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage such as vision loss. To avoid eye damage during a solar eclipse:

  • Do not look directly at the eclipse at all.
  • If you want to look at the eclipse, only use safe solar eclipse viewers or filters that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.
  • Put the viewer on before looking at the solar eclipse and turn away from the eclipse before removing the viewer.
  • Use other methods to view the solar eclipse, such as an online livestream.

It is also important to closely monitor children during an eclipse as their eyes let in more light than adult eyes, putting them at higher risk of eye damage.

The last total eclipse experienced in the province was in February 1979, and the next one isn’t expected to happen again until 2099.

What You Need To Know For Eclipse Viewing At Point Pelee National Park

Several Leamington Roads To Be Closed For Eclipse

Free Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party At GL Heritage Brewery

Town Of Essex To Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

Kingsville Hosting Eclipse Watch Party

Essex Region Conservation To Host Eclipse Events

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message