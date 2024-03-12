Kingsville Hosting Eclipse Watch Party

The Town of Kingsville is holding an Eclipse Watch Party on April 8th at the Grovedale Arts & Culture Centre and Mettawas Park from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Kingsville is on the path of totality, offering residents and visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The “path of totality” refers to the narrow track on the Earth’s surface where the Moon completely covers the Sun, resulting in sudden and complete darkness, the appearance of the Sun’s outer atmosphere (corona), and the visibility of stars and planets in the daytime sky.

There will be live music by the Dan Woods Trio, brought to you by the Kingsville Music Society. You can also watch en plein air painting by local artists, participate in children’s activities, and indulge in refreshments for sale from the 2nd Kingsville Scouts.