What You Need To Know For Eclipse Viewing At Point Pelee National Park

Point Pelee National Park is expected to be very busy for the solar eclipse on April 8th.

Visitors should be aware that the park will be extremely busy and potentially could reach capacity, at which time no additional visitors would be permitted to enter. All entry is first come, first serve, until the park reaches capacity.

Officials say to expect long lineups at the entrance kiosk. Annual pass holders should also expect to wait in line.

Parking is located throughout the park. Once the Visitor Centre parking lot is full, visitors will be asked to park elsewhere and walk.

Visitors should be prepared to experience the eclipse from various locations in the park. Vehicles will be permitted in parking lots from the front gate to the Visitor Centre. South of the Visitor Centre, (the tip area) is accessible by foot, bicycle or shuttle. Visitors will be redirected to available parking as individual parking lots reach capacity.

Vehicle access will not be permitted south of the Visitor Centre. Access to the southern 2 km of the park is by foot, bicycle, or by park shuttle service.

Due to the fragile nature of the tip, access to the area will be limited. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the eclipse from many other areas of the park. All beaches and picnic areas provide an open view of the sky, as does the marsh boardwalk.

Point Pelee National Park is collaborating with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada to provide visitors with a great experience while viewing the solar in eclipse in the park on April 8th, 2024. Volunteers from the Royal Astronomical Society Windsor chapter will be on site delivering presentations and providing information to visitors for safe viewing of the eclipse. There will be presentations in the Visitor Centre at 9:00am, 10:00am and 11:00am.