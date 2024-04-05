Several Leamington Roads To Be Closed For Eclipse

Several roads in Leamington will be closed as they are expecting a large influx of visitors to the area on Monday, April 8th, 2024, for the eclipse.

There will be a highly visible Police presence to ensure the safety of those in attendance and assist with traffic-related issues.

There will be several road closures set in place to assist with the movement of traffic.

The following road closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. on April 8th.

1. Seacliff Drive West at Forest Avenue

2. Seacliff Drive East at Erie Street South

3. Bruce Avenue at Cherry Lane

4. Cherry Lane at Robson Road

5. Donald Avenue at Robson Road

6. Bruce Avenue at Robson Road

There will also be restricted road access to Point Pelee Drive from Mersea Road D, and Mersea Road E. Mersea Road C will also have restrictions at Mersea Road 19.

Access to the Pelee Island Ferry parking lot will be available to valid ticket holders only. However, parking spaces are limited. It is recommended to take LT-Go Transit to the ferry docks and to give yourself plenty of time to board the ferry, which is more than the usual one-hour time frame.