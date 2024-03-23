Town Of Essex To Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

The Town of Essex is pleased to offer a free viewing event for Solar Eclipse at the Colchester Harbour on April 8th, 2024.

Organized by the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Committee, this event will offer attendees the opportunity to witness this incredible phenomenon with the help of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

The event will take place between 12:00pm-4:00pm at the Colchester Harbour located at 100 Jackson Street.

To ensure a safe viewing experience, ISO-approved Solar Eclipse glasses will be available on-site for $5 cash (limited supplies available).