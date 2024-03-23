Mostly CloudyNow
2 °C
35 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
4 °C
39 °F		CloudyMon
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
12 °C
54 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Town Of Essex To Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

Saturday March 23rd, 2024, 9:02am

Local News
0
0

The Town of Essex is pleased to offer a free viewing event for Solar Eclipse at the Colchester Harbour on April 8th, 2024.

Organized by the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Committee, this event will offer attendees the opportunity to witness this incredible phenomenon with the help of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

The event will take place between 12:00pm-4:00pm at the Colchester Harbour located at 100 Jackson Street.

To ensure a safe viewing experience, ISO-approved Solar Eclipse glasses will be available on-site for $5 cash (limited supplies available).

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message