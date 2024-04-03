Free Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party At GL Heritage Brewery

The GL Heritage Brewing Company, in partnership with the neighbouring Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club, is hosting a free eclipse viewing party.

On the 99.9% path of totality, GL Heritage Brewing Company will be open from 12:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday, April 8th to host a safe, fun interactive, family-friendly viewing party on the expansive grassed grounds of the brewery. You can expect to witness a typical day go to night and back to day in a matter of minutes, all while hearing the change in the wildlife sounds around us! Feel free to bring your lawn chairs or blankets as you settle in to observe this unique event. Be sure to park your vehicle and find your preferred spot early to comfortably witness the eclipse phase, which starts at 1:58pm and ends at 4:27pm.

“Although we’re not normally open on Mondays, we know our family-friendly brewery is a great location for all ages to experience and learn about this total solar eclipse through group observation and fun, hands-on activities. We love to collaborate with our friends and neighbours at Bryerswood Youth Camp to create an interactive, educational and, undoubtedly, a very memorable experience for everyone right here in our own backyard,” GL Heritage Co-Owner, Jen Desjardins-Grondin said.

Amherstburg’s Nat’s Wraps & Apps Food Truck will be on site all afternoon serving up a great menu for purchase, ISO-certified solar glasses will be available for just $3 each (while supplies last), and yes, the brewery will be open to offer craft beer, hard seltzer, pop, water and juice for purchase.

Bryerswood Youth Camp Volunteer Coordinators will be setting up various free and interactive games, cooperative activities and educational crafts, including the chance to make eclipse models, throughout the afternoon.

“We are so excited to be partnering with GL Heritage to offer this extraordinary and once-in-a-lifetime event” states Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club Vice-President, Cathy Robertson. “It will be a fantastic day when the whole family can come out to GL Heritage and learn what the eclipse is all about, view it in person and have fun as a family. There will be lots of opportunities for all to participate or to just sit back and watch what happens. Our environment will be your opportunity.”

Space is limited so, join in by reserving your free spot. Be sure to select your reservation ticket types, depending on whether you’d like to reserve solar glasses to purchase upon arrival for you or your crew.