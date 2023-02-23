LIVE UPDATES: Windsor & Essex County Ice Storm 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 9:03pm
An ice storm is impacting Windsor and Essex County.
Follow along with live updates (newest updates at the bottom):
- 8:55pm: Power is now out to 12,125 customers in the South Windsor area.
- 8:59pm: Power is now out to 4,671 customers in Riverside.
- 9:02pm: Hydro One is reporting 104 separate outages in Essex County.
- 9:04pm: Essex Powerlines now estimates restoration to 4,159 customers in Leamington around 9:30pm. They say the cause is due to fallen trees on primary power lines.
- 9:11pm: Windsor Police are reporting a collision in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue. Avoid the area.
- 9:17pm: Trees and wires are reported down on Little River Boulevard in Tecumseh.
- 9:20pm: Hydro One is reporting 118 separate power outages across Essex County.
- 9:22pm: Essex Powerlines now estimates restoration to 4,159 customers in Leamington around 10:30pm.
- 9:34pm: Readers report power lines and tree limbs down in the 13700 block of Riverside Drive.
- 9:39pm: Power is now out to 3239 customers in Walkerville.
- 9:40pm: Power has been restored to a large area of South Windsor, now only 4,721 customers are without power.
- 9:43pm: Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at Devonshire Road and Richmond Street.
- 9:44pm: There are now power outages in most regions of the City of Windsor:
- 9:48pm: Front Road near Martin Lane in LaSalle has wires down across the road. Avoid the area.
- 9:51pm: Hydro One is now reporting 129 separate outages across Essex County.
- 10:00pm: Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in the 1600 block of Darfield Road.
