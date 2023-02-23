LIVE UPDATES: Windsor & Essex County Ice Storm 2023

An ice storm is impacting Windsor and Essex County.

Follow along with live updates (newest updates at the bottom):

8:55pm: Power is now out to 12,125 customers in the South Windsor area.

8:59pm: Power is now out to 4,671 customers in Riverside.

9:02pm: Hydro One is reporting 104 separate outages in Essex County.

9:04pm: Essex Powerlines now estimates restoration to 4,159 customers in Leamington around 9:30pm. They say the cause is due to fallen trees on primary power lines.

9:11pm: Windsor Police are reporting a collision in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue. Avoid the area.

9:17pm: Trees and wires are reported down on Little River Boulevard in Tecumseh.

9:20pm: Hydro One is reporting 118 separate power outages across Essex County.

9:22pm: Essex Powerlines now estimates restoration to 4,159 customers in Leamington around 10:30pm.

9:34pm: Readers report power lines and tree limbs down in the 13700 block of Riverside Drive.

9:39pm: Power is now out to 3239 customers in Walkerville.

9:40pm: Power has been restored to a large area of South Windsor, now only 4,721 customers are without power.

9:43pm: Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at Devonshire Road and Richmond Street.

9:44pm: There are now power outages in most regions of the City of Windsor:

9:48pm: Front Road near Martin Lane in LaSalle has wires down across the road. Avoid the area.

9:51pm: Hydro One is now reporting 129 separate outages across Essex County.

10:00pm: Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in the 1600 block of Darfield Road.